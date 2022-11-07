Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he will start Monday against Calgary.

Semyon Varlamov remained on the ice late with the expected scratches. Sorokin has a 5-3-0 record this season with a 2.12 GAA and a .933 save percentage through nine games played. He was burned by the Flames for five goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss last year.