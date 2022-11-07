Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he will start Monday against Calgary.
Semyon Varlamov remained on the ice late with the expected scratches. Sorokin has a 5-3-0 record this season with a 2.12 GAA and a .933 save percentage through nine games played. He was burned by the Flames for five goals on 29 shots in a 5-2 loss last year.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Sharp in win over St. Louis•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting in St. Louis•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Sharp in victory•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Set to start versus Hawks•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Blows away Hurricanes•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Facing Hurricanes on Friday•