Sorokin saved all 32 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over the Kraken.

Sorokin earned his fifth shutout of the season and the 15th of his career. He improved to 17-16-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 39 contests in 2022-23. Sorokin struggled from Jan. 16-23, posting a 0-2-2 record, 3.97 GAA and .889 save percentage over four outings, but since then he's earned back-to-back shutout victories.