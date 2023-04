Sorokin stopped all 27 Flyers shots in a 4-0 victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Sorokin picked up his sixth shutout of the season and the 16th of his career. The victory also pushed him up to 30-21-7 with a 2.32 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 60 contests in 2022-23. This is the 27-year-old's first 30-win campaign. Sorokin has won four of his last six appearances, and he's surrendered just nine goals in that span.