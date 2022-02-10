Sorokin led the Islanders onto the ice, indicating he'll start Wednesday's road game versus the Canucks.
Sorokin has been good lately, winning six of his last seven starts. He'll get the first game out of the All-Star break against an inconsistent Vancouver team, so this is a solid matchup for the Russian.
