Sorokin allowed four goals on 21 shots before being pulled in the second period of Saturday's 5-0 loss to Tampa Bay.

It was a rare off game for the Isles' netminder. The Lightning broke the game open early in the second when Tanner Jeannot redirected a centering pass past Sorokin at 3:42. It pushed the score to 2-0. Nikita Kucherov scored on a breakaway at 9:57 and then Steven Stamkos made it 4-0 at 11:45 when a cross-ice pass redirected past Sorokin off the forward's skate. He'll rebound quickly and the Isles need that -- they lost ground in the wild card race Saturday. The Isles are in the first wild card spot, two points ahead of Panthers and three ahead of the Pens, who have one game in hand.