Sorokin made 24 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Saturday.
It was a rough outing for the star rookie, who had never allowed six goals in an NHL game. Sorokin had allowed just eight goals in his previous five games, so count this as a blip. Nothing more. He's been everything as advertised for most of the season.
