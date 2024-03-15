Sorokin stopped 33 of 36 shots in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Buffalo, with the Sabres' final goal coming into an empty net.

The game looked like it might become a goaltending duel between Sorokin and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after a scoreless first period, but the Sabres broke through with a power-play tally early in the second frame and never looked back. Sorokin has lost two straight starts on the heels of a five-start win streak, but he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last eight outings, posting a .913 save percentage over that stretch.