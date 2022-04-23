Sorokin made 30 saves in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.
The second-year netminder saw the game get away from him in the second period as Buffalo scored three unanswered goals. Sorokin is stumbling toward the finish line on the season, allowing at least three goals in five of his last six starts and leaving him with a 2.38 GAA and .926 save percentage.
