Sorokin was promoted from the taxi squad ahead of Monday's game versus the Sabres, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Semyon Varlamov will start in net, and Sorokin will suit up as the backup. Sorokin's last start was a 20-save shutout against the Sabres on Feb. 16. It's unclear when he'll be back in net, but the upcoming back-to-back set against the Penguins, which begins Saturday, looks like it will be his next opportunity.