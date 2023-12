Sorokin stopped 26 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-1 victory over the Capitals.

While Nicolas Aube-Kubel's goal with 18 seconds left in the game broke up Sorokin's shutout bid, it was an encouraging performance from the 28-year-old netminder after he allowed six goals in a loss to Pittsburgh in his previous start. Sorokin improved to 11-5-7 with a .911 save percentage and 3.17 GAA on the campaign. The Islanders are back in action Sunday on the road against the Penguins.