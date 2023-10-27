Sorokin made 45 saves on 47 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over Ottawa.

After allowing 10 goals over his previous two contests, Sorokin bounced back with a stellar effort against the Senators, stopping 45 shots in the one-goal win. The 28-year-old netminder improved to 3-1-1 with a .915 save percentage through his first five starts this season. Sorokin will likely be back between the pipes Saturday when the Islanders visit the Blue Jackets.