Sorokin will guard the road goal against the Flyers on Tuesday, per the NHL media site.

Sorokin will get his second start of the preseason in this contest. The 27-year-old enters 2022-23 as the Islanders' No. 1 goalie after he posted a 2.40 GAA and a .925 save percentage in 52 games last season. He remains a high-end option in goal for fantasy.