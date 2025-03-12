Sorokin will be in goal on the road versus the Kings on Tuesday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.
Sorokin has won four of his last five starts, allowing just 12 goals in that span. The Kings have scored 14 goals over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span, so this could be a favorable matchup for Sorokin.
More News
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Steady in win•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Starting first game of road trip•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Gets back to winning ways•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: In goal again Tuesday•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: No margin for error in loss•
-
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Tending twine in Manhattan•