Sorokin made 20 saves during a 2-1 victory over the visiting Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Sorokin has yielded one or fewer goals in four of his past five starts, coming within 22 seconds of earning a shutout versus the Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old netminder has claimed his past three decisions, improving to 13-11-1. Backed by Sorokin's steady play recently, the surging Islanders are 4-1-1 in their past six outings.