Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sorokin (lower body) will get the start Sunday on the road against the Devils, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin will be back between the pipes after missing New York's previous two games with a lower-body injury. The 29-year-old Sorokin is 29-23-6 on the year with a .905 save percentage and 2.77 GAA.

More News