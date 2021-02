Sorokin turned aside 25 saves Sunday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Sorokin was giving Semyon Varlamov a night off and had a chance to secure his first NHL win after the Islanders forced overtime with a pair of third-period goals. However, Kevin Hayes scored on a one-timer late in the extra session to spoil the comeback. Sorokin dropped to 0-3-0 on the season with a 3.65 GAA and .871 save percentage.