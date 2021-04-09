Sorokin stopped 25 of 27 shots Thursday in a 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Sorokin might want Philadelphia's first goal back -- he tried to blocker Nicolas Aube-Kubel's long-range shot but it deflected off his own shaft and into the net -- but he was otherwise sharp in earning his second straight shootout win. Sorokin went a perfect 5-for-5 during the shootout, denying Sean Couturier, Nolan Patrick, Claude Giroux, Travis Konecny and Joel Farabee. The 25-year-old Sorokin has won 10 of his last 11 starts dating back to the start of January.