Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Secures win in Battle of New York
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sorokin stopped 20 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.
The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period, only for Mika Zibanejad to spoil it on the power play, but Sorokin still came away with his fourth win in his last five starts. Over eight outings in January, Sorokin has gone 6-2-0 with a stellar 1.89 GAA and .936 save percentage.
