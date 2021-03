Sorokin will defend the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has won eight straight games while posting a .944 save percentage, and he's outplayed Semyon Varlamov lately, too. This should be viewed as another favorable matchup. Though the Penguins rank 11th in the league with 3.12 goals per game, their forward corps has been depleted by injuries, namely Evgeni Malkin (lower body) and Kasperi Kapanen (lower body).