Sorokin made 38 saves on 41 shots in Thursday's 4-3 OT win against the Canadiens.

Sorokin faced his second-largest volume of shots this season Thursday and was able to survive a two-goal third period from the Canadiens. Additionally, Sorokin helped fuel New York's offensive effort with his first two assists of the season on both of Bo Horvat's tallies. The 29-year-old Sorokin is up to a 27-20-5 record with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage. Thursday's win marked his third in a row and his seventh win in his last 10 games. He ranks sixth across the league in wins and has a chance to meet the 30-win mark for the second time in his five-year career. He has great value in fantasy ahead of the playoffs with the Islanders making a late-season push for a Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.