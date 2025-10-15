Sorokin will tend the twine on the road against the Senators on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

It will be David Rittich getting the nod for Thursday's home clash with Edmonton before Sorokin makes his fourth appearance of the year for the Isles. The 30-year-old Sorokin remains winless through this season, going 0-3-0 with a 4.19 GAA and .854 save percentage. If Sorokin continues to struggle, it's possible that Rittich gets more opportunities between the pipes.