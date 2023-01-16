Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports, indicating he will start Monday's home game against Washington.
Sorokin is coming off a 22-save performance in Saturday's 2-1 win over Montreal. He has a 15-14-2 record this season with a 2.25 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 33 appearances. The Capitals sit 14th in the league with 3.20 goals per game this campaign.
