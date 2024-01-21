Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports, indicating he will patrol the home crease Sunday against Dallas.

Sorokin has gone 2-6-2 in his past 10 outings, surrendering 31 goals on 315 shots during that span. He has gone winless in his past four starts to drop to 13-11-9 on the season. Through 33 games played, Sorokin has two shutouts, a 3.21 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Stars rank third in the league this campaign with 3.67 goals per contest.