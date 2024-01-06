Sorokin will be between the visiting pipes versus Vegas on Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin is 12-6-8 with a 3.10 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He has played better of late, giving up eight goals on 118 shots in his last four starts. It has been a down year for Sorokin, who is giving up .75 more goals per game than he did over his first three years in the NHL. He will face the slumping Golden Knights, who have won only one of their last seven games.