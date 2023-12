Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, per Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News, indicating he will protect the home net Saturday against the Kings.

Sorokin is coming off a 32-save effort in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to San Jose. He has supplied a 6-4-6 record this season with a 3.19 GAA and a .911 save percentage over 16 appearances. The Kings have won 11 straight road games to open the 2023-24 campaign and rank first in the league with 3.87 goals per game.