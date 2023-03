Sorokin will defend the road net Tuesday against Los Angeles, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin has won his past three outings, including a 33-save performance in last Thursday's 4-3 overtime victory over Pittsburgh. He has a 23-18-6 record this season with a 2.35 GAA and a .926 save percentage. The Kings rank 11th in the league this year with 3.31 goals per game.