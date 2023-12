Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports, indicating he will guard the home crease Monday against Toronto.

Sorokin is coming off a 34-save performance in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings. He has provided a 7-4-6 record this season with a 3.12 GAA and a .913 save percentage through 17 games played. The Maple Leafs rank ninth in the league with 3.33 goals per contest this campaign.