Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will start in Toronto on Monday.

Sorokin has gone winless in his past three outings (0-1-2), giving up 11 goals on 105 shots in the process. He has a 15-15-4 record this season with a 2.37 GAA and a .924 save percentage through 36 games played. Sorokin made 30 saves in a 3-2 win over Toronto on Nov. 21. The Leafs rank ninth in the league this campaign with 3.36 goals per game.