Sorokin is expected to start at home against Vancouver on Saturday, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin has a 27-20-6 record, 2.72 GAA and .907 save percentage in 53 outings this season. He has done better in March, though, posting a 6-2-2 record, 2.58 GAA and .915 save percentage across 10 appearances. The Canucks are 23rd in goals per game with 2.79.