Sorokin was the first goalie off Thursday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports, indicating that he'll draw the home start against the Flyers.

Sorokin sat out Saturday's game against Utah due to an illness, and he got the night off Tuesday against the Senators. However, he'll return to the net Thursday and will attempt to extend his win streak to three games. Across his last five starts, the 29-year-old has gone 3-2-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .921 save percentage.