Sorokin is slated to start at home in Game 3 against Carolina on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sorokin has lost the first two contests of the Islanders' first-round series, but he's stopped a solid 67 of 73 shots in that span. During the regular season, he posted a 31-22-7 record, 2.34 GAA and .924 save percentage in 62 outings. Carolina is on a four-game winning streak, outscoring the competition 16-9 in that stretch.