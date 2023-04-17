Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ethan Sears of the New York Post reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road against Carolina in Game 1.

Sorokin posted a 31-22-7 record with a 2.34 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 62 games during the regular season. In four 2022-23 appearances versus the Hurricanes, he surrendered 11 goals on 124 shots en route to a mark of 1-3-0. If New York is going to pull off the upset and get past Carolina, Sorokin will need to be a major difference maker in the series.