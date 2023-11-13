Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the road net Monday against Edmonton.

Sorokin has lost his past three outings (0-1-2), allowing four goals in each contest. He has a 3-2-3 record this season with a 3.24 GAA and a .907 save percentage through eight appearances. The Oilers sit 26th in the league with 2.69 goals per game, but possess plenty of offensive firepower to turn that around quickly.