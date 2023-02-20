Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will start Monday's road matchup with Pittsburgh.

Sorokin is coming off a 40-save performance in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins. He has stopped 60 of 65 shots in two wins over Pittsburgh this season. In 42 appearances during the 2022-23 campaign. Sorokin has posted a record of 18-17-5 with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage. The Penguins rank 14th in the league this year with 3.22 goals per game.