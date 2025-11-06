Sorokin is slated to start Saturday's road game against the Rangers, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin has had some early-season struggles, going 3-4-2 with a 3.33 GAA and .879 save percentage over his first nine appearances of the season, but he's still started the majority of the games in the crease for the Islanders. He'll tend the twine in the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday and will have a favorable matchup against the Rangers, who are averaging a league-worst 2.21 goals per game this season.