Sorokin will patrol the home crease Sunday against the Rangers, per Stefen Rosner of NHL.com.

Sorokin has gone 3-1-1 in his past five outings, allowing just 10 goals on 156 shots during that span. Through 38 games played this campaign, he has provided a 16-12-10 record with two shutouts, a 3.04 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Rangers rank 13th in the league this season with 3.30 goals per contest.