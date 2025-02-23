Sorokin will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Following a seven-game winning streak, Sorokin has allowed nine goals on 59 shots in his two-game losing skid. He has a 20-16-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.69 GAA and a .907 save percentage across 40 appearances this season. Dallas ranks fifth in the league with 3.29 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 4-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.