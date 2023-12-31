Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will guard the road net Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Sorokin is coming off a 26-save performance in Friday's 5-1 win over Washington. In 23 games this season, he has posted an 11-5-7 record with two shutouts, a 3.17 GAA and a .911 save percentage. Pittsburgh will be playing in the second half of a back-to-back following a 4-2 win over St. Louis on Saturday. The Penguins rank 21st in the league this campaign with 3.00 goals per contest.