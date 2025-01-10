Sorokin will protect the road goal versus the Golden Knights on Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Sorokin has gone 4-6-0 with a 3.54 GAA and an .873 save percentage over his last 10 games. He's seen a heavy workload in the absence of Semyon Varlamov (lower body), and that may be impacting Sorokin's performance. It'll be tough for him to turn things around, as the Golden Knights have scored 23 goals over their last six games, winning five of them.
