Sorokin will start Tuesday's home game against the Devils, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

Sorokin was activated off injured reserve Friday after missing time due to a lower-body injury, and he served as David Rittich's backup during Saturday's home matchup against the Maple Leafs. However, Sorokin will return to the crease one game later. Across 24 appearances this season, Sorokin has gone 12-10-2 with a 2.55 GAA and .910 save percentage.