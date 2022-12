Sorokin was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports, indicating he will start Tuesday at home against Pittsburgh.

Sorokin is coming off a 22-save performance in Friday's 5-1 win over Florida. In 25 appearances this season, he has posted a record of 11-11-1 with a 2.37 GAA and a .925 save percentage. Sorokin has a mark of 2-3-0 versus the Penguins in his career, having allowed 13 goals on 132 shots.