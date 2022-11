Sorokin is slated to guard the road crease against Chicago on Tuesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Sorokin has seemingly bounced back from a disappointing start to the season with back-to-back wins, including a 41-save shutout performance against the Rangers on Oct. 26. To begin the year, Sorokin has served as the primary netminder for the Isles, taking two of every three games while Semyon Varlamov gets the other contests.