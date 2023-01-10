Sorokin is slated to start at home against Dallas on Tuesday, according to Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now.

Sorokin has lost two of his last three starts while surrendering nine goals on 98 shots. He's 14-13-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage in 30 contests this season. Dallas has the fourth-ranked offense with 3.51 goals per game.