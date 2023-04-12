Sorokin will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Canadiens, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Sorokin gets the nod in the Islanders' regular-season finale, and he just needs a minimum of one point to book the team into the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 27-year-old has gone 4-3-0 with a 1.83 GAA and a .938 save percentage over his last seven outings.