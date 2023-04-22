Sorokin turned aside 30 shots Friday in a 5-1 win over the Hurricanes during Game 3 of the Islanders' first-round series.

Jesper Fast beat him for a short-handed tally late in the second period, but otherwise Sorokin had an answer for everything Carolina fired his way. The netminder has played extremely well to begin the playoffs, posting a 2.29 GAA and .933 save percentage, but a lack of goal support in the first two games has the Isles staring at a 2-1 series deficit heading into Game 4 on Sunday.