Sorokin stopped 22 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Dylan Larkin beat him from in close on a Detroit power play late in the second period, but otherwise Sorokin was a rock in net for the Isles. The 27-year-old netminder has just one regulation loss in his last seven starts, going 4-1-2 with a dazzling .940 save percentage over that stretch.