Sorokin turned aside 22 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Canadiens.

He very nearly turned in his fourth shutout of the season, but Sorokin had to settle for his 15th win after Nick Suzuki split the Islanders defense and beat him on the backhand midway through the third period. The third-year netminder has allowed more than two goals only twice in his last nine starts, and on the season he sports a dazzling 2.25 GAA and .927 save percentage.