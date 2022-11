Sorokin turned aside 21 of 22 shots en route to a 3-1 victory over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

Sorokin was perfect until Jonathan Toews redirected a shot home from the point during a Chicago power play 10:19 into the third period of Tuesday's contest. Sorokin has been excellent of late, picking up three straight wins while posting an impressive 1.00 GAA and .969 save percentage. The 27-year-old netminder could be back between the pipes as soon as Thursday versus St. Louis.