Sorokin stopped 22 of 23 shots in Friday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.

Sorokin had allowed seven goals on 47 shots over his previous two outings. He bounced back with a strong performance Friday, which saw him give up nothing more than a Tom Wilson goal off a rebound. Sorokin improved to 3-4-1 with a 3.40 GAA and an .877 save percentage over eight starts. He's still got some work to do to repair the early damage to his numbers, but Sorokin is expected to receive plenty of playing time. The Islanders' next game is Sunday at home versus the Blue Jackets.