Sorokin turned aside 32 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

St. Louis grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but Sorokin slammed the door shut for the next 40 minutes, and the Blues' only other tally came on a third period power play. The 27-year-old goalie has won four straight starts without allowing more than two goals in any of them, giving him a 2.03 GAA and .936 save percentage on the season.